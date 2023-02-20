Chris Brown has told mense who still “hate” him for attacking Rihanna to kiss his “whole entire a**”.
Breezy, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of felony assault for beating up his singer ex before the 2009 Grammys, but has now appeared to back a string of artists who have been accused of abuse in a vuilbek tirade on social media, in which he also ranted about people still pushing a “narrative” about his assault on Rihanna.
The Run It! hitmaker pakked uit on an Instagram post, in which he also referenced rapper Blueface’s relationship with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock: “Im f****** 33! Im tired of yall running wit this narrative .. you weird a** n***** are the same ones that tune in every week to see Blueface and Chrisean beat the f*** out of each other in front of the world,” Female First reports.
“But thats OK? It’s entertainment? All yall can suck my d*** disrespectfully.”
He said his attack on Rihanna was a “mistake” he made aged 17, then pondered where “cancel culture” was when it came to “white artists” who “date underage women” or “beat the f*** out of their wives”, adding: “Oh. That’s right.. they are your buddies. No more fake love from me.. Stay out my way or get ran over simple as that!”
His rant came after fans of Rihanna, 34, hit out at Brown for appearing to congratulate her on her half-time Super Bowl performance.