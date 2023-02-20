Breezy, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of felony assault for beating up his singer ex before the 2009 Grammys, but has now appeared to back a string of artists who have been accused of abuse in a vuilbek tirade on social media, in which he also ranted about people still pushing a “narrative” about his assault on Rihanna.

SUPERSTAR: Rihanna, 34

The Run It! hitmaker pakked uit on an Instagram post, in which he also referenced rapper Blueface’s relationship with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock: “Im f****** 33! Im tired of yall running wit this narrative .. you weird a** n***** are the same ones that tune in every week to see Blueface and Chrisean beat the f*** out of each other in front of the world,” Female First reports.

“But thats OK? It’s entertainment? All yall can suck my d*** disrespectfully.”

He said his attack on Rihanna was a “mistake” he made aged 17, then pondered where “cancel culture” was when it came to “white artists” who “date underage women” or “beat the f*** out of their wives”, adding: “Oh. That’s right.. they are your buddies. No more fake love from me.. Stay out my way or get ran over simple as that!”