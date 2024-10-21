Matric learners from Modderdam High School will be treated like royalty over the next six weeks. The lucky learners will receive a “Kings and Queens breakfast” every morning for the duration of their final exam, starting today and ending with a braai on 28 November.

The breakfast is organised by community organisation Hope For The Future and founder Vanessa Nelson says her initiative is in its fourth year and learners will be served with a three course meal. Vanessa says: “It is a final matric exam so as Hope for the Future we are walking alongside them and making sure that when they write they do not have growling tummies, but their tummies are filled and are able to focus on their paper. Buffet style: Learners are fuelling up for big exams. Picture: supplied “During breakfast, it is a brief moment to just forget about the exam. We motivate and engage with them and continue to give them support.

“For those who are not writing on the day, they can also come and eat because they might not have anything to eat at home. “It does not just end with the breakfast but we also assist with application to tertiary institutions, youth programs, internships and help with employment.” The tables are set in the school colours, including centrepieces with crockery and even a photo booth.

On the menu are muffins, pumpkin fritters, cereal, sausages, eggs, fruit, tea or coffee and juices just to name a few. Liam White who attended Cathkin High School in 2023, and who came to the breakfast, spoke about what it meant for him. Helping: Vanessa Nelson. Picture: supplied Liam adds: “For us who were less privileged, the breakfast meant a lot and helped because there is nothing to eat at home but we get to come to school with a breakfast set up with options and the people serving you are so kind which was needed.”

Education MEC David Maynier says the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is currently feeding 535 665 learners at 1 055 schools two meals a day. He expressed his gratitude to all initiatives to assist school children. Maynier says: “We have always maintained the importance of these meals for our children, as for some, these are their only meals for the day.