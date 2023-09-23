Russell Brand urged a 15-year-old to have a sex-themed birthday party when she turned 16. The 48-year-old scandal-hit comic – who has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional and physical abuse by six women, including one who said she was 16 at the time of their alleged relationship – made the remarks on his BBC radio series The Russell Brand Show, a clip of which has resurfaced since the accusations against him emerged on September 16.

Brand told the young female caller in 2007 when she rang asking for advice for a theme for her 16th birthday party: “I suppose you’re 16, you can’t really drink booze yet or any drugs because that’s illegal. “Now, you will be legally allowed to have sexual partners. I think you should theme the party around legal sex.” The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor then suggested the teen have a vampire-themed gathering to “heighten the mood of danger”.

He added a masked ball may be another option, describing it as “in its way erotic” but “in a suppressed, suitable way for a 16-year-old girl”. In a furious response to the claims against him in a video posted on X and YouTube, Brand denied alles, saying any of his past relationships have been consensual. Four of the six women accusing Brand came forward as part of a media investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches show.