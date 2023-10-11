Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie is proud of his two sons, who came home decorated in national colours from the South African Wrestling Championship held in Johannesburg over the weekend. Connor, 13, and Carter, 11, from the Parow Wrestling Club, smiled from ear to ear after both won their final matches on Saturday.

Connor says: “I’ve been doing this for the past eight years so I feel I conquered a dream of mine. I tried out for SA three times and came up short; this year I came out tops. THE WINNER: Connor, right “It wasn’t easy, the person I competed against was from North Gauteng, he was strong but I was more fit and stronger.” The laaitie says he took up wrestling for discipline and health reasons.

“Wrestling is not just for fighting. It trains you to be focused, disciplined and to have confidence in yourself, so I would motivate anyone to do it. Besides, having an extra-curricular activity is always a good thing,” he added. Carter was inspired by watching his boeta wrestle. COMPETING: Carter McKenzie, left, in blue “I’ve been doing this for five years now, so to receive my SA colours is great for me. I am proud of myself,” he added.

The brothers, who attend Panorama Primary School, joke that they sometimes wrestle each other when they can’t agree on something. “And I win most of the time,” Connor laughed. “That’s not true,” Carter chimed in.

Dad Angus is extremely proud of his boys. REPPED THE CAPE: Carter McKenzie, 11, and Connor, 13, did well at SA Championship “I am a strong believer that a child in sport is a child out of court,” he said. “What they have achieved they achieved on their own, I supported them but they put in the hours and also dedicate themselves to their school work as well.