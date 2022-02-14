Why can’t the Kardashian clan give their laaities regular names – like Anthea or Gerald?

Kylie Jenner has revealed the name of her baby boy - Wolf Webster, who of course has a big sister Stormi, 4.

Aunty Kim’s laaities are named North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint West.

They also have cousins Reign and True, from Kourtney and Khloe respectively.

Kylie, 24, gave birth to her son on 2 February and she’s now revealed his name via Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photo with her 300 million followers.

The make-up mogul – whose baby daddy is boyfriend Travis Scott – simply wrote: “WOLF WEBSTER [heart emoji] (sic)”

NAME REVEAL: Son Wolf Webster

Mom and dad seem to be adjusting well to having a newborn in the house.

“Kylie and Travis are soaking up the first week with their new baby boy,” a source told E! News.

“He is healthy and looks a lot like Travis right now.”

The source added that “Kylie is doing great. She is happy her baby is healthy. She’s soaking in all of the first moments with him and is really happy he’s here.”

As for Stormi, the insider said, “Travis and Kylie love seeing her as a big sister and they tried to prepare her as much as they could.”

The source said that the family has been spending the majority of their time at Kylie’s home and that “Travis has been helping Kylie a lot,” adding that the rapper is “very involved and present through it all”.

“Kylie is being very safe and protective about having many people over to her house to see him, but the entire family has met him.

[email protected]