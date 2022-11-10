It’s been a rough but rewarding week for the residents of Bo-Kaap. The area was host to the Red Bull Box Cart Race 2022, and brought new faces into the hub. Locals were seen trading from their stoep selling everything from pecan nut tarts, breyani, samoosas, koeksisters, boerewors rolls, akhni and biscuits.

The audience enjoyed the fun-loving and wacky carts racing down the slopes of Bo-Kaap, and while some didn’t roll all the way, others did in record time. Some residents of the quarters were rewarded with private, secure parking and that was paid for by the host, some even enjoyed free electricity and food, and all this for being a bit inconvenienced. This challenge is known globally, and it is the world’s craziest, most creative four-wheeled race out there. You even saw a bed coming down the hill although it lost its wheels.

Despite the challenges, the races were all well received and the audience loved the hosts of the event. Comedian Dalin Oliver had the people in stitches every time he opened his mouth, and the youth were just as happy to see influencer Nadia Jaftha in the flesh. Residents loved the respect shown when everything was turned off for a few minutes for the afternoon prayers, with the huge LED screens signalling, “It’s time to pay our respects to the Bo-Kaap culture – be back soon”.

The audience even gave the screens an applause; those who weren’t from the community were confused but quickly understood as the 10 mosques all sent out the call to prayer at the same time. Bales of hay were stacked from the top of Yusuf Drive all the way down to Wale Street, both for the protection of the participants and spectators. As a VIP guest, for me the view was clear and shady but many people were out in the very hot sun, yet they stood bankvas from 10am till 4pm.