Claude Jonas is the owner of the Baruch Entertainers. One of the newer troupes, established in 2017, it is also one of the largest, with 1 200 to 1 500 members. Jonas says the pandemic led to a lot of hardship in their communities: “We have lost lives, people have lost jobs and livelihoods.

During Covid, we did a lot of our activities online, especially with the band and the music side of things, and tried to keep it alive. When we realised we could have a carnival again, we actively started up, while following protocols. “It is challenging to run a troupe as it is so expensive and inflation is rife, and things like transport and food is a challenge also. OWNER: Claude Jonas We have tried to make everything as affordable as possible for our people, but suppliers have had to raise their prices.

So we are excited about the value that Hollywoodbets, as a community-focused company, is offering to the culture, to members of troupes, supporters and patrons. “We as troupe owners understand how important it is to get support like this, to protect the culture and hand it over in a healthy state to our children.” Jonas says that the street parade is an opportunity to showcase talent and can unlock opportunities: “I think this carnival is going to move us forward in a great way and new opportunities will be presented for raw talent, especially from our youth.