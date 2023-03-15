Ramadaan is a special time for Muslims to self-reflect and self-improve our lifestyles. A month filled with kindness and spirituality, Ramadaan allows us to cleanse our bodies and souls through abstaining from food and drink from dusk until dawn for 29 to 30 days.

In order to fast, we have to prepare our bodies for what’s to come. It’s the time to restrain yourself against addictions such as smoking and sugary foods. Initially, at the start of Ramadaan, its natural for the body to become slightly dehydrated. It essential to drink enough water at dawn (Suhoor) to carry you through till dusk (Iftaar). Curb the intake of fizzy drinks, as these may dehydrate the body further.

ENERGISES YOUR BODY: Dates are a good way to break the fast Suhoor (the early morning meal) should be a wholesome bowl of oats with dates and banana or a similar nutrient-rich meal, low in sugars. Incorporate multigrain and wholegrain breads as well as yoghurt to aid digestion. Staying active is key during Ramadaan. Light exercise while fasting induces weight loss and combats fatigue. AID: Bietjie exercise while fasting combats fatigue and avoids weight loss Iftaar is the time to break fast. Eating three dates and water to break fast has been a practice of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and has been proven to energise the body after a day of fasting. Have a light soup to hydrate the body and avoid the oily, creamy fried foods.

Ramadaan has multiple benefits. From improved weight management and blood cell regeneration through to enhanced heart function, it also reduces cravings and suppresses the appetite. The gut is given a rest along with the pancreas too. Fat reserves in the body are utilised for energy, and harmful toxins are flushed out. The skin becomes more radiant and glowing. The brains becomes supercharged with new brain cells forming. After the body adapts to the state of fasting, there are positive effects on mood, memory and cognitive function. Diseases of lifestyle such as hypertension, diabetes and hypercholestrolemia, all see an improvement in their parameters.