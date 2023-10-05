Britney Spears het skaars haar eerste boek gepublish but is already working on a second autobiography. The 41-year-old pop star’s first memoir The Woman In Me is set to hit the shelves on October 24, but she has claimed she is busy “writing” the ext instalment.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, she posted a video of herself working on the new book on a private jet. She captioned the clip: “Riding 'n writing !!! All I'm doing at the moment … volume 2 coming after 1 !!! #TheWomanInMe (sic) Last year, Britney signed a $15-million book deal with Simon and Schuster, with The Woman In Me hailed as a “brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith and hope”.

The Toxic hitmaker recently explained that the book – which takes its title from a lyric from her 2001 hit I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman – is the result of extensive therapy The mother of two, who recently split from third husband Sam Asghari, told fans on her Instagram: “Ok guys so my book is coming out very, very soon. “I worked my a** off for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too.”

Britney regained control of her fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship managed by her immediate family was terminated in 2021 and ahead of the release of her autobiography, an insider recently warned fans that they will have to be “patient” when they pick up a copy. A source told Page Six: “You read some of her family history in the book and you think ‘Oh my God, that poor girl.” “You have to be really patient with somebody telling their story for the first time and not force them.