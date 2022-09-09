Ten primary schools in Mitchells Plain are in desperate need of reading materials for their pupils and Liberty Promenade Mall has allocated convenient drop-off points for mense and businesses to do their part. This forms part of the centre’s popular #ReadDreamRepeat campaign, which returns for the second year.

Last year, 13 000 books were collected and so far this year, just under 10 000 were received from the public and various corporates. “We know that literacy shapes futures and it is so important for us to do what we can to amplify this message so that the current generation of learners are empowered to read big and to dream big dreams,” says Najeeba Small-Ebrahim, Liberty Promenade portfolio marketing manager. These 10 schools include Oval North High, Westridge High, Beacon Hill High, Tafelsig High, Portland High, AZ Berman Primary, Hyacinth Primary, Beacon View Primary, Cascade Primary and Mitchells Plain Primary.