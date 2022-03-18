Bestselling author Yusuf Daniels is going back to his travelling roots.

The former flight attendant has invited fans to join him and his daughter Thameenah on a storytelling trip to Zanzibar later this year.

The father, 51, and daughter, 20, duo are a social media sensation with nearly 70K followers on their Living Lekker Facebook page.

This week, the lagbol dad of three announced his latest business venture, which he says will also act as a learning opportunity for Thameenah as he wants to teach her how to sustain herself.

“Thameenah can really vriet a person out so this is also a way for her to learn how to survive without me. Also I just want to do things while I’m still young and able to.”

Yusuf has published four books, namely Living Coloured (because black and white were already taken), Living Lekka (from Mitchells Plain to aeroplane), Living The Hustle (Dala (do) what you must) and Living with Dragons, while a fifth book will be released later this year.

STORYTELLER: Yusuf Daniels

For now, Yusuf is busy organising their trip to Zanzibar in October and has arranged kwaai packages for anyone wanting to join.

He says they were supposed to go to Bali last year but were grounded by Covid.

He chose Zanzibar for this year because the island has stunning reviews.

“The nice thing about this trip is that it’s all inclusive so you don’t have to take money with for anything, unless you go shopping.

“People have been through so much [email protected] in the last two years, we will all appreciate this getaway.

“We are going to be telling stories and making lives (Facebook videos) with our guests.

He says mense can pay a deposit to secure their seats and will then have six months to pay off the rest.

Details of the trip can be found on the Living Lekker Facebook page.

[email protected]