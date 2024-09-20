The count down has officially begun for the ‘Blades of Hounour for RX Radio’ barber competition. The highly anticipated event is set to take place on September 29 and aims to raise much needed funds for the radio, run by the little patients at Red Cross Children’s Hospital.

Bonteheuwel barber Adiel Salie is the owner of Gentspride Barber Shop and also the parent of RX Radio reporter Kauthar Salie, 24. Kauthar was admitted to Red Cross at the age of seven for Nephrotic Syndrome and a kidney transplant and later became part of the first group of kids who piloted the station. Sadly the kidney transplant was not successful and Kauthar is currently on dialysis.

Adiel is now putting his skills with the blade to the ultimate test by hosting a barber competition in partnership with hair products company Wahl. He aims not only to garner funds for a much needed cause but, to also showcase the amazing talent across local boarders in a variety of categories such as “street style, best colour, patterns, fastest fade, speed and precision. The competition will take place at Conradie Park in Pinelands.