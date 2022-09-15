Hundreds of meisies at Bonteheuwel High were cut off access to sanitary towels after five bags of pads were stolen from the school on Friday. This caught the attention of founder and director Tamsin October from Bridgehouse NPC, a registered organisation in Bridgetown, Athlone. She read about the break-in on a WhatsApp status.

“As an organisation, one of our projects for the year is sanitary towels and when I saw on the list that sanitary towels were one of the things that were stolen, it really disturbed my spirit because something so significant was stolen from a high school where girls need those products,” says Tamsin. NICE ONE: Tamsin October “Sanitary towels are so expensive and we do this to restore dignity and to keep girls in school, because some girls stay home because they don’t have sanitary towels.” Along with the sanitary towels, other items such as blazers, computers, keyboards, sports clothing, computer wires and kos from the feeding scheme were also stolen.

Wednesday, Tyger Wheel and Tyre donated 800 packs of pads to the organisation to assist not only Bonteheuwel High, but other schools in need. Acting deputy principal Bronia Julius says that the robbery will have a financial impact on the school, but at least the 600 pupils will not have to worry about their sanitary needs. “Our girls are in need of sanitary towels on a daily basis, so we appreciate organisations and the community who help us,” says the palie.