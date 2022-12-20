Meet the barber whose hands are responsible for making some of the Cape’s biggest stars look lekker. Craig Kok, 26, from Bonteheuwel started from humble beginnings, working from out of his garage in Kiaat Street, up until three months ago when he opened the ClippaKilla Barbershop in Crawford.

Kok was only 15 years old when he started cutting fade-ins; now he’s making sure that mense like kwaai musos and actors the Temple Boys, Cassper Nyovest, Maurice Page, Theodore Jantjies, Yuzriq Meyer and YoungstaCPT look fresh as daisies for their fans. TAKES CARE: Customers get his bestprogram Kok used to work as a taxi gaatjie in his hometown to earn kroon. “The journey was a big learning curve, especially learning how to work with finances,” he says. “I then started surrounding myself with like-minded people who have the same passion and drive.

The barber even starred in the international movie The Mauritanian cutting people’s hair, and launched his own apparel line, ClippaKilla, this year. “I can’t say I didn’t imagine myself reaching these heights, because I taught myself to think positively and knew that I would achieve whatever I put my mind to,” Kok adds. He says that for this reason he will be opening his own barber academy next year.

“I know our kids have that same passion and skill but don’t have the money to further it. That’s why I want to do this,” he explains. The one-month paid training course will teach entrepreneurial, social and barber skills. Kok says the proceeds from the programme will be ploughed back into the community to buy training equipment.