Kid X’s TV presenting journey is a story of manifestation. He told IOL Entertainment that about six or seven years ago he had a conversation with the late TV producer and presenter Akhumzi Jezile about his desire to try presenting.

South African award-winning hip hop artist Kid X, real name Bonginkosi Mahlangu, has been revealed as the host of a new show called The Hanger, which is coming to Trace Urban.

“He is someone who wasn’t privy to all my insecurities, he is just someone who saw me as someone who wanted to do something. And he believed that if you want to do something, you can totally do it, if you apply yourself.”

Now, years later, the “camera shy” rapper is taking up the mic as the host of The Hanger, something he says “came out of nowhere”, especially since he never recorded a screen test of him presenting.

“I think the production took a risk on me and I think it’s paying off. I’m one of those people who are eager to learn and who are coming into the space with a lot of hunger and wanting to use the platform to not only do things in my way, but to also just amplify my expression.”