The media personality is demanding the minister pay South Africa’s national women’s soccer team Banyana Banyana more money after they won their semifinal match 1-0 against Zambia in the Africa Women Cup of Nations on Monday night.

Bonang Matheba has again called out Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa on Twitter.

DISSED: Nathi Mthethwa

Mthethwa congratulated the women’s team on Twitter, saying: “It is with a deep sense of pride that I congratulate the @Banyana_Banyana warriors on clinching a spot in the finals of the Women’s African Cup of Nations after defeating Zambia in the semifinals. Your victory is a historic moment for women’s football in South Africa #WAFCON.”

It is with a deep sense of pride that I congratulate the @Banyana_Banyana warriors on clinching a spot in the finals of the Women’s African Cup of Nations after defeating Zambia in the semi-finals. Your victory is a historic moment for women’s football in South Africa #WAFCON pic.twitter.com/yTYQ6ggDFY — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) July 18, 2022

Bonang, 35, clapped back and retweeted his post with her own caption: “Please. These girls deserve MONEY! Open. Your. Wallet. Akere you want an orchestra?!! So damn useless!! Resign” (sic).

Please. These girls deserve MONEY! Open. Your. Wallet. Akere you want an orchestra?!! So damn useless!! Resign. https://t.co/rorEOXR7eq — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) July 19, 2022

She suggested the minister reward the players, instead of congratulating them on social media.