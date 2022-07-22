Bonang Matheba has again called out Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa on Twitter.
The media personality is demanding the minister pay South Africa’s national women’s soccer team Banyana Banyana more money after they won their semifinal match 1-0 against Zambia in the Africa Women Cup of Nations on Monday night.
Mthethwa congratulated the women’s team on Twitter, saying: “It is with a deep sense of pride that I congratulate the @Banyana_Banyana warriors on clinching a spot in the finals of the Women’s African Cup of Nations after defeating Zambia in the semifinals. Your victory is a historic moment for women’s football in South Africa #WAFCON.”
It is with a deep sense of pride that I congratulate the @Banyana_Banyana warriors on clinching a spot in the finals of the Women’s African Cup of Nations after defeating Zambia in the semi-finals. Your victory is a historic moment for women’s football in South Africa #WAFCON pic.twitter.com/yTYQ6ggDFY— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) July 18, 2022
Bonang, 35, clapped back and retweeted his post with her own caption: “Please. These girls deserve MONEY! Open. Your. Wallet. Akere you want an orchestra?!! So damn useless!! Resign” (sic).
Please. These girls deserve MONEY! Open. Your. Wallet. Akere you want an orchestra?!! So damn useless!! Resign. https://t.co/rorEOXR7eq— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) July 19, 2022
She suggested the minister reward the players, instead of congratulating them on social media.
Queen B also slammed Mthethwa’s plans to establish a R30 million national philharmonic orchestra.
Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra CEO, Louis Heyneman, had called the proposal as duplication and a waste of taxpayers’ money.
More cash would be welcomed by Banyana, but the team is not short on monetary incentives.
Should the SA women beat hosts Morocco in the final on Saturday night, they will pocket $500 000 (just over R8.5 million).
Banyana, who has already qualified for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, were also offered a substantial incentive on their departure for the tournament at the beginning of the month.
South African Football Association (Safa) chief financial officer Gronie Hluyo disclosed that R9.2 million had been set aside as part of the team’s bonus.
Ka-ching! Let’s hope they score.