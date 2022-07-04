Award-winning media personality Bonang Matheba keeps proving that she is one multi-talented queen. Bonang over the years has always shown that she has hidden talents, such as acting. Her skit with comedians Trevor Noah and Eugene Khoza is a Mzansi classic that never gets old.

Now, she recently revealed that she might also be a musical hitmaker. Yes, that’s right! Taking to Twitter, Bonang shared that years ago she recorded a song with producer and former Jozi member Bongani Fassie. Bonang described the song as an R&B hit and wondered whether Fassie still had the song. …I once recorded an R&B HIT with Bongani Fassie…😂😭 I wonder if he still has it! — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) July 3, 2022 “…I once recorded an R&B HIT with Bongani Fassie…😂😭 I wonder if he still has it!” she tweeted.

Fassie sadly poured cold water on all our hopes of hearing his hit with Bonang as he no longer has access to the track. His former label, Muthaland Entertainment, has the song, crushing our hopes of hearing Queen’s vocals. While the R&B hit may be lost in the Muthaland archives, Fassie is open to hitting the studio with Bonang to cook up some new heat. Queen B felt the pressure of having to deliver another banger and unfortunately told fans she wouldn’t be hitting the studio.