The Springboks were vuurwarm in their first Rugby World Cup match against Scotland in France on Sunday. While the Bokke’s impressive 18-3 victory gave their South Africans plenty to cheer about, the national team’s kit didn’t go down well with the fans in green and gold.

The Boks are on the board at #RWC2023 – thanks for a tough game @Scotlandteam 💥#StrongerTogether #Springboks #RSAvSCO pic.twitter.com/SUFztQjx8a — Springboks (@Springboks) September 10, 2023 The team stieked uit in an aqua blue-and-white kit so far removed from the Bok colours we all know and love, that they could easily have been another country. Why the different kit? To accommodate colour blind fans. Yep, that’s the reason. But taking to X, fans rekked their bek on the matter with many comparing the alternative kit to the Checkers Sixty60 delivery mense colours.

Why is the Springboks wearing a Checkers 60 60 kit? — Dumisani Mahlangu (@Dumirocks) September 10, 2023 “The new springboks kit looks exactly like the checkers sixty60 colour and all I’m saying is checkers has a great marketing tactic to put all of their drivers in this kit,” said X user @kneelimb. The new springboks kit looks exactly like the checkers sixty 60 colour and all I’m saying is checkers has a great marketing tactic to put all of their drivers in this kit 👀😌 — Your favourite brown girl (@kneelimb) September 10, 2023 “Guys I know we watching the rugby now but I just wanna ask if we now sponsored by Checkers ... I mean I literally see the checkers Sixty 60 colours here,” said @ReneciaW .“Serious question. Guys I know we watching the rugby now but I just wanna ask if we now sponsored by Checkers ... I mean I literally see the checkers Sixty 60 colours here. @zizikodwa @Springboks 😆 🤣 😂 pic.twitter.com/8YBYy60CX0 — MadamSpeaker (@ReneciaW) September 10, 2023 When the F*** did the @Springboks start wearing blue and looking like a checkers packet??!” posted @Obie2Time.