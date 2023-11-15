Here in the Western Cape, nicknames just klap different, which is why Jive Cooldrink, aka “Jivey”, has added 80 byname to their cooldrink bottles. “We Mos All Family” is Jive’s new summer campaign, so if your mense call you “Tietie”, “Nana”, “Smiley”, “Lippe’ or “Boeta”, then be prepared to see your nickname on a Jive 2litre bottle.

Hosted at the Castle of Good Hope, the launch was hosted by comedian Dalin Oliver and attended by familiar faces such as Yusuf Daniels, Arlene Petersen, Yaaseen Barnes, Erve Bukasa and Anslin Gysman, to name a few. Guests were welcomed by the sounds of ghoema minstrels and were all required to wear name tags with their nicknames displayed, for example did you know that Dalin is also known as "Koppe" and "Ore", while Erve answers to "Darkie". Everyone was served lekker gatsbies in true Cape Town style along with a "Jivey" to wash it down.

Niyaaz Hendricks, Jive’s Brand Marketing Manager, says they’ve chosen 80 of the most well-known nicknames innie Kaap for the campaign. SWEET AND BUBBLY: Tietie. He says: “We have always been a community brand since our inception 32 years ago and we thought how can we take this brand back to the community and have them make it as part of their own. “We played around with various names and how we essentially show each other love and the most common factor is that we call each other by affectionate names, and it sticks and extends beyond your immediate circle so other people start calling you by that name.”

Jive was established in Athlone in 1991 and has 25 flavours. The bottles with nicknames are currently on sale. Arlene, aka Cuzzy, and Anslin, otherwise known as Gysie, said they are very excited to be part of the campaign, but cannot reveal anything yet, although they encouraged mense to stay tuned to their socials from 1 December. Koppe (Dalin) says he’s been living with his nickname since childhood, and never felt bad about it, joking: “These are names that people will remember you by, they just start forgetting your real name.