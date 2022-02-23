Cape Town community theatre icon, Omar Adams, aka Boeta Maan, is back with a brand-new act called Woman of Power.

Boeta Maan says he is finally able to stage this production after two years of postponements due to Covid.

The 77-year-old says he has been counting down the days to the end of lockdown so he could get back to work again, staging lagbol plays.

Boeta Maan tells the Daily Voice: “Due to Covid, I had to postpone and it wasn’t easy but I had to follow the protocol. This is my first big show in two years.

“I am known for showcasing different artists each time, so I’m excited to bring this all-female cast.”

Boeta Maan appeals to Kinders Van Die Ses fans to come out and support the show.

ON STAGE: Woman of Power, 25 Feb

“It’s been a difficult time for all these artists financially so I want to ask the loyal followers and fans of Kinders Van Die Ses, to please come and support our show.

“We have been waiting for this moment for a long time and now it’s finally here, it’s showtime!”

Ashley Pienaar will be the MC and the show will feature 3D (Three Divas), Fazeela Richards, Lauren Solomons, Fariedah Richards, Neesa Abrahams, Megan Herbert, Shade Pretorius, Ouma Sarie and the Parfields Marching Band.

Boeta Maan says he is also excited to announce the appearance of George comic Ouma Sarie, played by Moses Williams.

Moses has 100 000 followers on TikTok, and 60 000 on Facebook and over a million views across his social media platforms.

Moses says: “Ouma Sarie is ‘n antie van die Karoo wat niks nonsens vattie.“She says it like it is and doen almal in net soes sy wil.

The character has done extremely well on social media since I started it during lockdown.”

The show takes place on Friday night at the Athlone Civic Centre and tickets cost R120. To book, call 072 2927 357 or 061 4982 070.

