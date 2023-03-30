The residents of Bo-Kaap are excited to announce the return of the mass boeka. Due to Covid-19, mense were bang to attend these kinds of gatherings for the past few years, but with the pandemic seemingly behind us, we are sure to have the biggest street boeka ever this coming weekend.

The community made sure papers with the City of Cape Town were in order and permits were given to the organisation handling the event. After three years of not being able to share with neighbours and not being able to pray Taraweegh with friends and family, Bo-Kaap residents are going all out for this celebration, and will be flocking to the corner of Wale and Rose Street to eat and pray together. As usual, everyone is invited and it is expected that hundreds of people from all over Cape Town will be coming with their samoosas, daltjies, soup and other goodies, while a thikr before boeka time will set the perfect mood.

With that said, road closures are taking place on Friday and we urge motorists to be prepared for bumper-to-bumper traffic in the CBD. Roads will be closed from 4pm. Ramadaan in the Cape has truly come alive through this popular street iftaar; communities have become more engaged and have shown the true spirit of brotherhood and ubuntu.

This new phenomenon brings inspiration to the youth but also highlights the deep-seated poverty, social ills and prejudice that still exist in our communities. The Bo-Kaap was the very first community in Cape Town who held a mass boeka in the streets in 2018. The inspiration for this came from the youth in the area who noticed that there weren’t as many kids taking around bordjies to the neighbours as before.

This was mostly due to an increase in crime, but at the same time, these youngsters wanted to show new neighbours moving into the historically Muslim area that the Adhan, the Muslim call to prayer, would not be silenced. This youth movement known as the ‘Bo-Kaap Collective’ speaks passionately about the evils of gentrification and how it will affect the future of this beloved community. Spokesman Safwaan Laubscher says: “We look forward to the pwasa season, it’s about our community coming together and making sure we feel the sense of giving all around us.

“People shouldn’t feel they can’t attend the mass boeka if they’re not from the area, we hope to have as many people as possible, even those outside our religion, so we can pray together for safer communities, for our troubled youth and for our elderly.” EXCITED: Safwaan Laubscher He adds: “We welcome all people, even those who don’t practise Islam so they can have a better understanding of us as people in this community. “The Madina Institute girls will render a nasheed, men from the community will lead the dhikr, and a recital of the glorious Quran will be rendered.”

This mass iftaar will take place in Bo-Kaap (Corner of Wale & Rose St) on Saturday from 4.30pm. People are urged to bring along their boeka treats, although warm soup and food will be provided. Wudu facilities and toilets will be available.