One of Cape Town’s most loved radio personalities will be back on the airwaves, and this time he will host the Magic 828 AM breakfast show. Bobby Brown, who was adored by many for his breakfast show on Smile 90.4 FM for years but left the station in April and was now ready to bring exciting content back to his listeners.

Speaking to IOL on Monday, Brown said while there were obviously feelings of trepidation, there was also lots of excitement about his upcoming venture. “I have not started a new mainstream venture in 10 years. There are obviously lots of changes, but I love challenges; this is exciting, and I’ve got lots of cool plans,” he said. Magic 828, which is the only other commercial radio station on the AM band besides CapeTalk, reached out to Brown almost immediately after his departure from Smile FM.

“We started talking and negotiating. Magic is a small station and on the AM band. The AM sound is something to get used to, but this will be countered with great content,” Brown said. Currently, Graeme White hosts the Breakfast Show. Brown will host the show solo, and while he has a bit of nerves about going solo, it is not new to him.

“Radio teams were only introduced about 10 years ago. I am familiar with a solo radio show, I am not necessarily fearful of that. Other shows have a group of voices, but this will be a strong focus on one voice, content, and music,” he said. Brown said Magic 828 plays unique music, very different from other commercial radio stations whose music playlists are fairly standard. He has said listeners tuning in can expect everything from the music to the content to be different all around.

Brown has also teased IOL, stating there are some surprises the radio station has up its sleeves. “Magic plays different music, songs people haven’t heard in a long time. Every single song will be different, back-to-back. That is a very unique thing. While we have a small audience because of the AM band now, this will change. We will be doing a digital migration,” he said. While he will bring the vibes with incredible music, Brown also said Magic was flexible in the content they could bring, which bigger stations cannot do.

His show will also have amazing prizes almost daily, such as load shedding hampers and a trip overseas. He will also pick the brains of the most knowledgeable people in Cape Town and try to find out who really knows their city. This show also features a music quiz unlike any other, designed to test listeners' knowledge of music and artists.

“If you want some new innovative, exciting and fund radio that you haven’t heard in a long time and make sure you want to sing along then you have to listen to the new Magic Breakfast Show,” Brown added. White, who is also the programme and station manager, said they are thrilled to welcome Brown to the Magic 828 family. “He is a consummate professional who brings a wealth of experience with him from his time on air, both on radio and television,” White said.