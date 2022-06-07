The Pioneer School for the Visually Impaired in Worcester has its online radio station broadcasting live from the school every Wednesday from 7pm until 8pm.

A Western Cape school for visually-impaired pupils has launched its own radio station and Radio Academy.

According to Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond, pupils share stories and news, do interviews and report on all activities at the school.

“They are also trained in proper microphone etiquette, operating the various aspects of a studio, producing, sound engineering, compiling and presenting specialised programmes, scriptwriting and compilation of radio ads, etc.” Hammond said.

School Principal Michael Bredenkamp said the purpose of this new addition to the school was to educate and empower blind and visually impaired pupils to become broadcasters and, in turn, create employment.