A blind pensioner from Mitchells Plain says he is ready to bowl the world over after he was selected to represent South Africa at next year’s Blind Bowling Championship in Australia. Abraham ‘Abie’ Crouse, 69, from Tafelsig says he was introduced to lawn bowling after he had eye surgery in 1982 and hasn’t looked back since.

“My eyes required surgery as a result of an injury. At the time we were not aware that people were already busy with bowling for blind people,” he explains. “For me, it was something new and I wasn’t interested, but since the day I started playing I fell in love with the game.” Now after all the years touring the country, he says he finally has a chance to play against the “groot manne” and on top of that, it will be his first trip overseas.

“We played in most of the provinces but this one is bigger. The excitement of this hasn’t kicked in yet,” Abie adds. “It still feels like a dream, but I’m ready for the top manne.” Crouse tells the Daily Voice that despite this golden opportunity, he is sadly not by the means to fund the R65 000 trip.

“Ons vra vir enige donations, it doesn’t matter how small, just to let the pot grow.” His wife Marie Anne, 70, says that Abie has always been a sportsman and now has the chance to take it further despite his age. SUCCESS: A proud Abie with his trophies “Ek is trots op hom, he loves sports and I would never stop him. I just want him and his teammates to be safe and enjoy their trip,” she adds.