The Annual Band Aid Winter Blanket Drive is stepping up to bring love and warmth to many more beneficiaries than it ever did before.

Afro Ninja DJ Uncle Cal who is an ambassador of the organisation, is well-known for spearheading many fundraising exploits with Band-Aid SA and is joining forces with fellow DJs and musicians who will all be combining their live performance talent, reach and influence of their social media networks and their access to resources to source donations for the Band Aid Winter Blanket Drive campaign.

The campaign acts as an interface to source and distributes the blankets along with non-perishable food items and other useful goods to NGO’s And soup kitchens.