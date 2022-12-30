Grammy award-winning dance music DJ Black Coffee took to Twitter to share words of encouragement for other men, with a series of quotes. After sharing that he’s “not okay”, he shared a carousel of images.

“In 2023 men need to know it’s okay to cry, to break down, to ask for support,” read the first post. In 2023. pic.twitter.com/EatCIc7cTS — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) December 28, 2022 After several people applauded him for sharing that, he pleaded for people to be more supportive towards men. “Thank you for positive messages I'll be fine,” he shared.

“Going through some of the comments makes one realize why most men bottle things up and some even take their lives, I hope you listen and offer support to men in your lives when they show vulnerability🙏🏿.” Thank you for positive messages I'll be fine 🙏🏿

Going through some of the comments makes one realize why most men bottle things up and some even take their lives,I hope you listen and offer support to men in your lives when they show vulnerability🙏🏿 — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) December 28, 2022 In the early hours of Thursday morning, he went on to reveal why he wasn’t okay: “The day my ex accused me of physically harming her, nothing was the same,” he tweeted, referring to Enhle Mbali’s accusation a few years ago that he’d been physically abusive towards her during their marriage. “It has left a heavy void in my heart, a void I can’t shake off. I lost a big part of myself, no court of law could ever fix the pain and shame I still carry today.”

He then added: “My late father was abusive. To see her continue to ride that wave as a victim using me and using some of my tweets about it on that swimwear as an activist is quite dark and irresponsible. “She knows people who abused her, she must confront them and leave me alone.” The 46-year-old’s tweets appear to be in response to his ex-wife Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa’s recent swimwear shoot to mark the beginning of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.