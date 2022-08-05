Grammy Award-winning DJ Black Coffee can add another gong to his collection at this year’s SA Music Awards (Samas). Sama took to social media to make the announcement: “We cannot think of anyone more deserving. This year’s #SAMA28 International Achievement Award recipient is none other than @RealBlackCoffee. We salute you! RT if you agree.”

We cannot think of anyone more deserving. This year’s #SAMA28 International Achievement Award recipient is none other than @RealBlackCoffee. We salute you! RT if you agree pic.twitter.com/Y3Gkzaefwr — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) August 2, 2022 The International Achievement Award recognises musicians who have significantly contributed to the development, upliftment and advancement of the South African music industry over the past two decades. The 28th annual event is set to take place live at the Sun City Resort on August 28. Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, made history when he won his first-ever Grammy Award, in the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album category, with his 2021 album Subconsciously.

The album features from A-list artists Pharrell Williams, Diplo, Kelly Rowland and Cassie. South Africans celebrated his achievement for weeks on end with various parties thrown in his honour at the time. In his career, the 46-year-old was also the first South African DJ to perform at Coachella twice and the first African DJ to win a BET Award.