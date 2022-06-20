Black Coffee’s son Esona is following in his superstar dad’s footsteps.
The Grammy Award-winning artist recently served as executive producer on Drake’s newly-released seventh studio album.
But the hot shot DJ is not the only South African who worked on Drake’s project.
His son Esona has also added a touch to the album, producing the track Texts Go Green.
Esona, 18, took to Twitter and shared that he worked on Texts Go Green, which already seems to be a favourite among fans.
In recent months, Esona has been seen around the world with his 46-year-old father at some of his shows.
Black Coffee took to Twitter gushing over his son’s accomplishment.
“So proud of this guy,” he wrote.
So proud of this guy 🤞🏿♥️ pic.twitter.com/LN3Ot2lZTl— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) June 16, 2022
Esona retweeted his appreciation, saying: “This means the world! Thanks for everything dad.”
This means the world! Thanks for everything dad ❤️ https://t.co/v4l2PIWB2G— SONA (@esonaaaaa) June 16, 2022
Black Coffee went on to further encourage Esona and reminded him that the sky is not the limit, but just a view.
Social media users can’t get enough of the dad and son team.
Some raved about how good the track sounded, while others praised Black Coffee for paving the way for his son.