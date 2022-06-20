The Grammy Award-winning artist recently served as executive producer on Drake’s newly-released seventh studio album.

Black Coffee’s son Esona is following in his superstar dad’s footsteps.

But the hot shot DJ is not the only South African who worked on Drake’s project.

His son Esona has also added a touch to the album, producing the track Texts Go Green.

Esona, 18, took to Twitter and shared that he worked on Texts Go Green, which already seems to be a favourite among fans.