Blac Chyna has declared she isn’t giving up sex as part of her lifestyle makeover. The 34-year-old model-turned-reality TV star has been undergoing a series of procedures in recent months to reverse all her previous enhancements including having her facial fillers dissolved and has reverted to using her birth name of Angela White and started going to church again – but is adamant she won’t be going celibate any time soon.

During an appearance on radio show ‘Sway’s Universe’, she was asked whether she would abstain from sex and she replied: “No!” She added: “Listen, I ain’t trying to have no attitude, now.” Chyna has devoted herself to her faith since being baptised last year and she’s also stepped away from saucy site OnlyFans and started having some of her tattoos removed.

