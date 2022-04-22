Elon Musk is the world’s richest man, so it may come as a surprise that he doesn’t own a home.

The SpaceX and Tesla Motors CEO – who Forbes rank as the world’s wealthiest billionaire with a worth of $219 billion –insists his fortune isn’t problematic because his “personal consumption” is relatively low.

The Pretoria-born tech tycoon says he spends his time staying in friends’ spare rooms and never takes holidays.

Speaking to TED head Chris Anderson, he said: “For sure, it would be very problematic if I was consuming billions of dollars a year in personal consumption.

“But that is not the case. In fact, I don’t even own a home right now. I’m literally staying at friends’ places.

“If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla’s engineering is, I basically rotate through friends’ spare bedrooms.

“I don’t have a yacht. I really don’t take vacations. It’s not as though my personal consumption is high.

“The one exception is a plane, but if I don’t use the plane, then I have less hours to work.”

In May 2020, Elon, 50, vowed to “own no house” and began selling his last four California homes.

He tweeted at the time: “I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house.

“Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder’s old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any its soul.”

