At 34 years of age, Rihanna is now the youngest self-made female billionaire in the United States with a net worth of $1.4 billion (R23bn). According to Forbes’ 2022 list, the singer and co-owner of Fenty Beauty and her Savage x Fenty lingerie line is also Barbados’ first billionaire, as well as the only woman under 40 on this year's list of female billionaires in America.

Riri, who recently welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky, may be rolling in even more dough soon after hinting that she is working on new music. “I’m looking at my next project completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before. “I think this way suits me better,” she told Vogue. “It’s authentic, it’ll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of the pressure off.”

On the same list is make-up mogul Kylie Jenner, who claimed the top spot in 2019. The 24-year-old Kardashians star is still the youngest member on its list of America’s richest self-made women⁠, which includes Taylor Swift ($570 million). ‘BLESSED’: Kylie Jenner, 24 In March 2019, Kylie held the title of youngest self-made billionaire after signing a distribution deal with beauty retailer Ulta for Kylie Cosmetics products, which were then only available online or at pop-up shops.

The deal boosted Kylie Cosmetics’ estimated worth to at least $900 million, before she agreed to sell 51 percent of the beauty brand to Coty Inc. for $600 million in 2019. The deal valued her business at $1.2 billion. In May 2020, however, Forbes “recalculated Kylie’s net worth and concluded that she is not a billionaire” and reported that a more realistic estimate her personal fortune was just under $900 million.” Kylie was min gespin by the report and tweeted, “I can name a list of 100 things more important than fixating on how much money I have.