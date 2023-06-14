They’re the most unlikely couple but Kelis says she and Bill Murray are “happy, rich and blessed”. The singer, 43, is reported to have been quietly dating the 72-year-old actor after they apparently bonded over their shared grief following the loss of their spouses.

Kelis earlier said she “wouldn’t bother” to address the rumours, but has now responded to one fan who asked for an answer on whether the pair were dating, by replying on Instagram: “Lol yeah maybe for now everyone’s dumb and will believe anything but the best part is we are both blessed, rich and happy. So who’s really laughing?” Speculation about the Milkshake hitmaker and Ghostbusters star started last week after The Sun reported the pair have been “getting close for a while”. Days after they were spotted together backstage at one of Kelis’ gigs in London, the singer travelled to Greece with her three children, while she has been bombarded on her social media with thousands of questions from fans over her romance with Bill.

She also responded to a fan who called her a “lover” and “free spirit” by posting a heart emoji. Sources told The Sun that Kelis and Bill have been “getting close” after they met in America, following the 2022 death of her husband Mike Mora, aged only 37, from stomach cancer. Bill’s ex-wife Jennifer Butler, from whom he split in 2008 after more than a decade together, died in 2021.