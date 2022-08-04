Now Monica Lewinsky wants Beyoncé to remove a below-the-belt reference to her from her 2013 hit Partition. The former White House intern – who famously jolled with then-President Bill Clinton, with the scandal leading to his impeachment in 1998 – suggested the singer change the lyrics to the song.

This after the 40-year-old star pledged to remove a mental disability slur from her new song Heated. Tweeting an article about the change to Heated, Monica, 49, wrote: “uhmm, while we’re at it … #Partition.” uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition



Beyoncé to Remove Renaissance Lyric After Outrage: Ableist, Offensive - Variety https://t.co/DzN80FdzPB — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) August 1, 2022 The song features the lyrics: “Now my mascara running, red lipstick smudged/Oh, me so horny, yeah, he want to f***/He popped all my buttons, and he ripped my blouse/He Monica Lewinsky-ed all on my gown.”

The activist and fashion designer objected to the lyrics in 2014, saying: “Thanks, Beyoncé, but if we’re verbing, I think you meant ‘Bill Clinton’d all on my gown’, not ‘Monica Lewinsky’d.’” PLEDGED: Hitmaker Beyonce Her comments came after Beyoncé pledged to change the lyrics to Heated, which was co-written with Drake and features the line: “Spazzing on that a**, spaz on that a**.” The lyric was branded “offensive” and “ableist” for its use of the word spaz, a derogatory term for spastic diplegia.