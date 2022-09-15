Drake is the main ou with 14 nominations for the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022. The Hotline Bling rapper will go up against Kanye West, who has 10 nominations in several categories, including Hip Hop Artist of the Year.

Drizzy and Ye are joined in the category by Cardi B, Doja Cat, Future, Kendrick Lamar and Megan Thee Stallion. Kanye’s collaboration with Cardi and Lil Durk, Hot S*** is up for Best Hip Hop Video, but Drake has two chances for success in the category. Way 2 Sexy, featuring Future and Young Thug, has a nod, as does Future’s Wait For U, which features Drake and Tems.

KLOMP NOMINATIONS: Kanye West Elsewhere, Drake and Kanye will again battle mekaar for Best Live Performer and Hustler of the Year categories as well as for Hip Hop Album of the Year. Me 🤝🏾 classic Hip Hop albums



The #HipHopAwards nominations for Hip Hop Album of the Year are: @Latto@Drake@KanyeWest@1Future@Pusha_T@Nas@KendrickLamar#BET pic.twitter.com/SPu7nCyVgk — BET (@BET) September 12, 2022 Mzansi’s mense are nominated too. Rap stars Blxckie and Nadia Nakai are nominated under the category Best International Flow alongside other global acts such as Gabonese star Benjamin Epps, Ghana’s Black Sherif, Canadian rapper Haviah Mighty, Brazilian duo Tasha & Tracie and British rappers Knucks and Central Cee. Blxckie won Best Hip Hop Album at the South African Music Awards (Samas) in Sun City for his critically acclaimed debut album, B4Now a paar weeks ago.