South Africa’s best Nando’s griller is right here in the Western Cape. Nando’s peri-peri may be spicy, but Asanda Ngoxoza, from Nando’s Cape Gate in Kleinbron Estate, showed that his grill skills are flaming hot!

The heat was on as the restaurant franchise’s annual Grillers’ Challenge was held on June 22 at Central Kitchen in Lorentzville, Johannesburg. Everyone was fired up as top 14 Griller finalists from around the country went ‘beak to beak’ to show their skills on the grills. Asanda came out tops, with Kelvine Dube from Nando’s Rivonia Boulevard Drive-Thru taking second place, Jerome Filander from Nando’s Engen Vryburg third, and Andile Mbambosi from Nando’s Cape Road in fourth.

TOP GRILL SKILLS: Asanda Ngoxoza from Nando’s Cape Gate Azolo Cholo from Nando’s Kokstad was awarded the Values Trophy for exemplifying the five Nando’s Values of Pride, Passion, Courage, Integrity, and Family that Nando’s employees (aka the Nandocas) live by. Category winner Azolo Cholo ensures there is no cock-up The winning grillers each won Puma merchandise and Shoprite vouchers worth R3 500, R2 500, R1 500 and R1 000 respectively. Most exciting is that they have also won a trip to Malaysia to compete in Nando’s International Grillers’ Challenge to be held in September.

If one of the South African Grillers wins, a R50 000 home makeover will be theirs, like last year’s winner, Celumusa Mnguni from Nando’s Newcastle. The company stated: “Nando’s purpose is to change lives, and this initiative does this by exposing grillers to different and exciting experiences and incredible prizes. It also helps keep the standards of Nando’s flame-grilled Chicken deliciously high.” Grillers’ Challenge 2023 attracted 1 000 entries – a new record for the competition.

For many of the grillers, flying to Johannesburg and staying in a hotel was an amazing first-time experience. The group also visited Nando’s Feitoria – the factory where Nando’s sauces are made, followed by a visit to Vector, Nando’s Supply Chain partner. Ahead of the finals, they were given a VIP welcome by Nando’s Central Support Nandocas with a colourful street parade where a marching band performed, dancers brought their best moves, and a marimba band added flavour to the festivities.