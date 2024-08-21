The drill squad of West End Primary School returned home to a warm welcome following their impressive performance at a national marching drill competition in Gqeberha. The squad also known as the Royal West End Primary Drill won several events, beating out some of their Mitchells Plain counterparts over the weekend.

The youngsters took second place for Best Exhibition, first place for Drumline, second place in Best Grand March and first place for Best Drum Major. Full attention: West End Primary School drill squad. Picture: supplied They also won the trophy for the primary school with the most overall points at the event. The group, aged between 10 and 13 years old, arrived home on Monday and celebrated their success with the whole of Lentegeur.

Principal of West End Primary, Clive Arries, said that the children should be honoured for their diligence, commitment and sense of pride that they’ve brought to the school and community. “This victory reflects the strong community spirit and the support from teachers, parents and the wider community. “This was truly a collective effort. This experience (trip to Gqeberha), also contributed to our learners’ personal growth and the development of valuable life skills such as teamwork, perseverance, and leadership.

“This victory is a testament to the dedication of our students and the unwavering support of our staff and community,” Arries explained. Proud: Coach Dawood Abrahams. Picture: supplied Addressing the school, Arries said their achievements showed the talent and determination of the learners. But West End’s success didn’t happen overnight; they prepared for months and gave it their all.

They persevered through late evenings at school and training every Saturday. Dawood Abrahams, the drill coach at the school, is incredibly proud of what he and his team accomplished. “I’m really extremely proud of this group of kids. They really mean a lot to me,” he said.