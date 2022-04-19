Laaities in Phumlani Village smiled from ear to ear on Monday as they received a sweet Easter surprise from community worker, Beryl Williams.

The informal settlement nestled between Lotus River and Pelikan Park buzzed with excitement as over 200 children lined up for a special meal and Easter eggs.

The 55-year-old mom says: “I have been feeding this community for 25 years now because my heart really goes out to the struggles of the community as the parents sukkel, most of them are unemployed and struggle to make it through.

“But they believe in creating a better future for their children.

“So I try to help by making food so they can be productive in school.”

Monday morning Beryl, assisted by friends and members of the Corolla Neighbourhood Watch, woke up at the crack of dawn and cooked three large pots of kos.

“In the spirit of Easter, we decided to make kingklip akni and I got them some Easter eggs to enjoy something sweet,” she says.

“Lawrence Coetzee, who is the store manager of Pick n Pay in Constantia, came out to help with donations and other goodies for the parents.

“And after the meal they got something for the next day.

“I always fund the feedings myself and I have been very blessed, especially with Mr Coetzee who always come to assist with something extra for the families.”

SPOIL: Beryl Williams handing out lekker treats

Mom Zikhona Zanane says children in Phumlani are always excited to see Beryl’s car arrive.

“They know she is coming with something nice for them.

“We know her as Aunty Girly and she has been doing this for so many years.

“When it comes to the big days like Easter and Christmas, as parents we always feel bad but then she comes to bring a smile to the children’s faces.”

Neil Jacobus of the Corolla Neighbourhood Watch says he enjoys supporting Beryl.

“I do a lot of voluntary work but I enjoy working with Beryl because of her passion for the community,” Neil says.

“She always goes the extra mile and helps us build strong relationships in the Phumlani community.”

