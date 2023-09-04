Cape Town fans are in for a treat as musician and former Idols winner Berry is set to release new music and host a special Heritage Month concert this coming Saturday. “I am looking forward to finally having a show that will express me for who I am and deliver fantastic music with my band,” said the 33-year-old, who won Idols SA in 2021 and subsequently signed to the record label Kalawa Jazmee.

“Cape Town is my home, my heart belongs to Cape Town and performing here gives me a sense of pride that is hard to match. Seeing the faces of my fellow Capetonians brings me absolute joy.” CONCERT IN: CAPE TOWN Berry, real name Berenike Trytsman, says her latest song, Never Say Die, was produced by Music Blimp Productions, the music studio owned by her husband Renier. “This track is based on my experience while I was away at Idols from my family for four months. It was one of the hardest times in my life. It’s an anthem to never give up no matter how hard this time in your life is,” she said.