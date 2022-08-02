Jennifer Lopez’s first husband reckons she will get bored of fourth husband Ben Affleck and their marriage is doomed to fail. Cuban-born actor Ojani Noa met the singer 25 years ago.

He was working as a dishwasher at a Miami restaurant owned by Gloria Estefan, and jolled with J.Lo not long before her big break. NAAR: Ex-husband Ojani Noa The pair wed in February 1997, but by the following year their marriage was over. The bit-part actor sounded more than a bietjie bitter when he told MailOnline: “I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last.

“Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times and Ben is husband number four. “I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life - when we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever.” But Jennifer, 52, considers Ojani, 48, nothing more than a blip on the radar.

“I’ve been married three times, and once was nine months and once was 11 months, so I don’t really count those,” she told her YouTube channel. J.Lo went on to date rapper P. Diddy shortly after her divorce from Ojani was finalised. She then married marry actor Cris Judd in 2001 and Latin music star Marc Anthony three years later.