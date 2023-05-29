Football icon and Manchester United first team coach, Benni McCarthy, took time off to publicly wish his wife of nine years a happy anniversary. Benni and former model wife Stacy, tied the knot in 2014 and share two kids: daughter Lima, 11, and five-year-old son Lio.

The Bafana Bafana all-time top scorer has three laaities from his first wife Maria Jose-Santos, whom he divorced after seven years of marriage in 2007. The former yster South African striker wished his wife a happy anniversary and called her his “rock”. “Happy Anniversary to my beautiful wife @staceymccarthy17 thank you for being my absolute rock.”