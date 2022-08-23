The 47-year-old actor, who was absent at the wedding has made gat of the pair reuniting while hailing the 53-year-old star a “gem”.

Hollywood star Casey Affleck has told Jennifer Lopez to “get ready for some real dysfunction” after she tied the knot with his big boeta Ben.

BROMANCE: Ben and Casey Affleck

Casey posted a 2002 picture of the trio on Instagram and wrote: “Good things are worth waiting for. Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love.

“Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding.”

Casey’s absence from the ceremony was initially unexplained – but a source told People it was due to “family, parental obligations at home”.