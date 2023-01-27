Justin Bieber has sold his 15-year music catalogue for a reported $200 million (R3.4 billion). The Baby singer, 28, has followed in the footsteps of artists including Bob Dylan, Mick Fleetwood, Neil Young, Sting and Blondie singer Debbie Harry, who have sold interests in their music for fortunes in the last three years, Bang Showbiz reports.

Bieber sold the rights to his recording career to London-listed company Hipgnosis Songs Capital, it was announced on Tuesday, with sources telling Variety the singer’s tunes will continue to be administered by Universal Music, where he has been throughout his career. Hipgnosis Songs Fund management founder Merck Mercuriadis, 59, said in a statement about the acquisition of Bieber’s portfolio before 2022, which consists of 290 tracks: “The impact of Justin Bieber on global culture over the last 15 years has truly been remarkable. “This acquisition ranks among the biggest deals ever made for an artist under the age of 70, such is the power of this incredible catalogue that has almost 82 million monthly listeners and over 30 billion streams on Spotify alone.

TREFFER: Baby sold over 10 million in US Bieber, who is married to model Hailey Bieber, 26, is already worth about $300m and is one of the world’s best-selling artists with 150 million records sold worldwide. He has released six studio albums, along with 72 singles. All of his studio albums have been certified platinum or multi-platinum, while his singles Baby, Sorry and Despacito earning diamond status in the US for more than 10 million sales each. Merck said Bieber’s sale meant he was giving himself “independence”.