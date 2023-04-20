A sight worth a thousand words, it was so special to see so many human beings gather in one space and pray for the same thing. What was more magical was watching so many different faiths stand in solidarity for one purpose – to bring peace to Palestine.

On Sunday past, a mass iftar was held at Three Anchor Bay in support of the Palestinian people. The event was organised by members of Masjidul Quds in Athlone, and thousands of people heeded their call. VIEW: The maankykers will descend upon Three Anchor Bay tomorrow. Since the mid-20th century, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has caused many deaths, mostly on the Palestinian side. Men, women, children and even babies still breastfeeding, have all and are still losing their lives because of this seemingly never-ending conflict.

According to some Israelis, Jerusalem is the capital city of Israel, while for some Palestinians, it belongs to them. Jerusalem is a city that is important to all three Abrahamic faiths. The Temple of Solomon, its western wall still exists today; Golgotha, the scene of the Crucifixion of Christ; the mosque known as Al Masjid al-Aqsa; the Dome of the Rock, where according to Islam, the Prophet Mohammad PBUH ascended to the heavens – these four places alone in this whole world are known holy shrines of the greatest religions on earth, and all of them are found in the city of Jerusalem.

Mass iftars are held to bring unity and peace to communities all over the world and this year in Bo-Kaap, where I’m from, people came from every town and suburb. Solidarity: Mass iftar held on Sunday past at Three Anchor Bay. It was like an early Labarang seeing mense from as far as Paarl and Worcester join the locals, ready to celebrate the occasion with friends and family. It also warmed my heart seeing, how throughout the month of Ramadaan, our people feed the poor under bridges despite the rain, and try to bring joy and peace – and food of course – to sukkeling areas on the Cape Flats such as Bonteheuwel, Mitchells Plain, Hanover Park, Heideveld and Manenberg.

Some groups also went to orphanages and old age homes to share their kos. Sharing and caring This was truly what this sacred time meant for all of us – the gift of sharing and caring. As I’ve written before, Christians, Muslims and even the Jewish community have celebrated some sacred festivals and rituals at the same time this year, especially over Easter.

This must really say a lot to all of us who strive to find peace. Despite the magical moments that have now passed us, we must never forget how important this time of beautiful unity was. While we pray for our daily needs and our future, let us spare a little prayer for those who suffer all around the world. Close to two billion Muslims will gather once more before they leave this sacred month of Ramadaan as they set out to witness the new crescent to welcome the festival of Eid Ul Fitr, and new month of Shawwaal.

The sighting of the new moon will determine which day will bring an end to their holy month. This year Eid will either fall on Saturday or Sunday coming. Even though scientists have already predicted that the new moon will be born tonight, most Muslims in Cape Town believe that it must be seen with the naked eye, while others are happy to rely on modern technology.

However, this particular new moon – occurring between tonight and Saturday – is rather special because it also causes a total solar eclipse in the southern hemisphere. Maankykers in Cape Town will gather tomorrow night, at Three Anchor Bay in Sea Point, while others will gather on Signal Hill and many other places to sight the moon. Local leaders will then speak to their counterparts in other parts of South Africa to reach a consensus on whether the new moon has been sighted or not.

Even though this topic of the sighting of the moon is a sore point in South Africa, we need to maintain respect for one another’s decision, and always show a good example to our youth. With Labarang just a moon away, I want to take this time and wish you for the auspicious day that awaits us. May we remember each other in our prayers.