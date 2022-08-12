Brooklyn Beckham decided to stop playing soccer because the pressure of maintaining his dad’s legacy “would be too difficult”.
The Man United legend’s son, now an aspiring chef, told Variety: “My dad wasn’t sad, because he was like, ‘I just want you to be happy.’ But of course I was sad. It was my whole life since I was literally two.
“To try and live up to what my dad did in football, I was just like, "that’s going to be a bit difficult." '
David, 47, who accomplished 20 major trophies over a 21-year career with clubs all over the glove, has been hailed a legend of the game.
He has played for clubs Man United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan, PSG and captained his national team, England.
However, Brooklyn’s younger brother, Romeo, 19, is still gunning to become a pro footballer as he is currently playing for Inter Miami FC in the USA, which their father owns.
Since parting ways with the sport, Brooklyn, 23, ventured into photography which he studied at New York’s Parsons School Of Design.
He later buried that career and now focuses on cooking, saying he smaaks to open an English-style pub in Los Angeles one day.