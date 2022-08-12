Brooklyn Beckham decided to stop playing soccer because the pressure of maintaining his dad’s legacy “would be too difficult”. The Man United legend’s son, now an aspiring chef, told Variety: “My dad wasn’t sad, because he was like, ‘I just want you to be happy.’ But of course I was sad. It was my whole life since I was literally two.

“To try and live up to what my dad did in football, I was just like, "that’s going to be a bit difficult." ' David, 47, who accomplished 20 major trophies over a 21-year career with clubs all over the glove, has been hailed a legend of the game. WHAT A LEGEND: David Beckham He has played for clubs Man United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan, PSG and captained his national team, England.