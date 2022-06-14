Several community organisations came together in Heinz Park on Sunday to host a beauty pageant for teens. Members from Isiah Ministries International, Sons of Issachar Ministries and House of Grace International Ministries including the YMCA, hosted the event “to change the narrative in the impoverished community”.

Organiser John Appolis said the area is riddled with social ills and therefore they want to start initiatives to build up the youth. UPLIFTING: John Appolis Sunday’s event was part of their Youth Day event coming up on Thursday. Jonita Timothy was crowned Miss Heinz Park, with Jamie de Vos and Keyarah Fortuin named runners up.

John said nearly 100 members from the public attended the event at House of Grace International Ministries in Heinz Park. “This community is rife with drugs, teen pregnancy, gangsterism and we came here to uplift the community and work together to bring change,” he says. “In conjunction with this event, on 16 June we will have a prayer walk with ex inmates through the streets of Heinz Park and the royalty will be sitting on cars where people will be able to see them. This brings upliftment and unity in the community.”

One of the Sons of Issachar members Merle Alexander, said the event built confidence in the girls who participated. “It was the first modelling show in Heinz Park and it already made a huge difference,” he says. “We showed the kids that they can have fun without substances and that getting involved in crime to be able to survive is not the only option they have.