Behati Prinsloo has slukked Adam Levine’s stories when he says he was just texting and did not have a “physical affair” with another vrou. The 34-year-old model is expecting her third laaitie with her Maroon 5 star husband Adam, 43, and although she is kwaad about the accusations that he has been “flirtatious”with a klomp women, the pair are reported to be “happily married”.

A source said: “Behati is upset but she does believe him that there was no physical affair. They have been together this entire time. She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back.” MOOI MODEL: Behati Prinsloo The Wake Up Call and Beautiful Mistakes hitmaker has been accused of sexting four women – and one of them then accused him of actually jolling with her. He has also rubbished claims made by Instagram hottie Sumner Stroh that he cheated on Prinsloo before, then “asking to name his child after her”.

The insider went on to wys that Levine was “upset” that his family had been “hurt”, telling EOnline: “There are no excuses for his inappropriate behaviour but he says it was nothing physical. “He’s disappointed in himself and upset that he has hurt his family like this. It’s a wake-up call and has made him realise that he has a lot to work on.” The comments came after the Moves Like Jagger singer, who tied the knot with former Victoria’s Secret Angel Behati in 2014, took to Instagram, saying that while he used “poor judgement” in sending the texts, he did not have an affair but admitted he had “crossed the line”.