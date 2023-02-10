It’s the weekend baby! And to kick things off, we celebrate the start of Pride Month in Cape Town. Siv Ngesi Productions, in association with the Protea Fire and Ice Hotel, is once again proud to bring together four of the Mother City’s biggest and best cabaret performers for a scrumptious Cape Town Drag Brunch at the Protea Fire and Ice Hotel in Gardens on Sunday.

They are promising a day of great entertainment with performances by well-known drag divas Manila von Teez, Ina Propriette, Kendall Leigh Cupido and BB Vahlour. DON’T MISS IT: Drag Brunch event These ladies are ready to click those sky-high heels together to give you a day to remember. This is also the perfect way to get your friends together and get that Pride spirit flowing.