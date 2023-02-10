It’s the weekend baby! And to kick things off, we celebrate the start of Pride Month in Cape Town.
Siv Ngesi Productions, in association with the Protea Fire and Ice Hotel, is once again proud to bring together four of the Mother City’s biggest and best cabaret performers for a scrumptious Cape Town Drag Brunch at the Protea Fire and Ice Hotel in Gardens on Sunday.
They are promising a day of great entertainment with performances by well-known drag divas Manila von Teez, Ina Propriette, Kendall Leigh Cupido and BB Vahlour.
These ladies are ready to click those sky-high heels together to give you a day to remember.
This is also the perfect way to get your friends together and get that Pride spirit flowing.
There are also some great prizes to give away, so be sure to stiek uit in numbers and spread the word and gather your peeps as there is limited seating available.
Be sure to get there on time as the show starts at 11am sharp.
Tickets cost R325, available via Quicket, which will include a delicious meal and live performances from the queens themselves.
Don’t miss out, mense!