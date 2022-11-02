The Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Elite16 kicks off today, but questions have been raised about where it is being held. A fake beach arena has been erected on the Grand Parade and Cape Town will host this prestigious tournament for the next five years.

However, Capetonians have been left baffled, considering the numerous beautiful beaches along the Mother City’s coastline. In response to enquiries made by IOL, Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said the decision to host the tournament at the Grand Parade was not made by the City of Cape Town. “The City of Cape Town does not choose venues for event organisers. It is the prerogative of the event organisers where they host their events.

“It is also important to note that the Grand Parade is one of the most popular outdoor venues in Cape Town. “Its proximity to public transport links provides event organisers and event-goers with a seamless experience pre-event, during, and at egress. “The facility has hosted concerts, cultural events, motorsport drifting, cycling events, and a fan park, among others,” Smith added.