As South Africa and the world waves goodbye – and good riddance – to Covid, the stars are coming out to play. There’s a lekker long weekend on the cards due to the Women’s Day public holiday on Tuesday, so make sure to plan properly to make the most of this weekend.

African queen Vicky Sampson is celebrating her birthday in style this long weekend with “Vicky Sampson’s Exclusively Yours Birthday Bash”. She’s also launching a new album on Friday, and releasing three brand new songs. Vicky made a huge comeback in December with her composition Love and Miracles which she recorded with RJ Benjamin.

In February 2022 she launched Song of Love which is the theme song for the Walk for Love Africa Campaign, an initiative by Toni Ukachukwu, an aviator from Nigeria. Vicky says: “My three new singles are very diverse and different including an Afrikaans one. The Afrikaans one is a collaboration which I recorded with the rapper Jitzvinger – I am very excited about that. The name Hoerikwaggo, a Khoisan name for Table Mountain - also known as The Mountain in the Sea, is really special!” Vicky’s favourite song, Hoerikwaggo is set to be released for Human Rights Day whilst her new dance track I’m in Love will be released today.

LEKKER TIME: Show poster The award-winning singer has been the president for TUMSA (Trade Union for Musicians of South Africa), for the past five and a half and says she’s actively involved on a day-to-day basis: “Our involvement is voluntary, and I believe that we are making great strides with Government.” The union is fighting for legislation and change within the entire creative sector and music industry. On Monday, Vicky will take to the stage at the Railroad Sanctuary in Zeekoevlei, with a host of guest stars including Richard Caesar, Ian Smith, Sammy Webber, Jason Ward, Onyx Phillips with guests Lesley Rae Sonneberg, O’Ryan Winter and Sophia Foster.