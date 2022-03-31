It’s that time again, the Monthly Obs-fficial Thrift Fest is here.

We all love a bargain and what better place to go than the Observatory Community Hall where all the lekker specials will be on offer this Saturday at 9.30am.

Who knows, you might just find that cozy vintage coat, just in time for winter.

One thing is for sure, you won’t leave empty-handed as you can choose from second-hand and hand-made goods to good food, coffee and silver rings.

And don’t forget to visit Observatory’s own Organic and Sustainable community fete.

There will be 60 stalls inside and outside including food stalls.

If you are interested in participating as a vendor, email [email protected]m.

Entrance is R10 ( R5 for kids under 12 years). There is a playground for the kids.

[email protected]